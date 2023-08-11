Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.40. 77,736,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 59,232,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock valued at $67,105,527. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.