Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by an average of 47.6% per year over the last three years.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,988,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,073,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,356 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,996 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

