Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 41.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $286.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $69,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 111,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

