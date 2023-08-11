PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22), reports. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%.
PAR Technology Price Performance
PAR Technology stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $920.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
