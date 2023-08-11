Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells $60,726.60 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $60,726.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,624,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
