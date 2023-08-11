Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$15.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on Pason Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.67.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Pason Systems Company Profile

Shares of PSI stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.69. 88,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,069. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.23. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98.

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.