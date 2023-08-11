Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $507.15 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

