Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.48. 1,419,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,229. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.