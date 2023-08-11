Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth Sells 275 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.79. The company had a trading volume of 229,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $274.17.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.