Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.8 %

PAYO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 777,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 197.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.