PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $84.72

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.72, but opened at $81.70. PDD shares last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 1,653,782 shares.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

