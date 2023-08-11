PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) PT Raised to $48.00 at DA Davidson

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 264,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

