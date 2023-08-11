Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.85. 2,690,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,741,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,950,736 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $203,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,191,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $184,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,359,137 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $137,811,000 after purchasing an additional 484,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after purchasing an additional 649,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

