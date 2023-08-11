Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PKST opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

