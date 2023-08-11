Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Up 118.2% in July

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRLH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 235,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,380. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLH. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,626,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,901 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,308,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 2,753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,056,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,165 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 455.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 450,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

