PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PED traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 286,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,139. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

