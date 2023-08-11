PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PED traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 286,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,139. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.31.
About PEDEVCO
