PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.72.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

