PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

