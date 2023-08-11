Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penumbra makes up about 2.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,999 shares of company stock worth $7,417,884. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.45. 291,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,483. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

