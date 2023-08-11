PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities decreased their target price on PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. PepGen has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

In other news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $136,640.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,719 shares of company stock worth $173,542 in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PepGen by 15,932.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

