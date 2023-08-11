PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $184.04. 2,872,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $184.09.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

