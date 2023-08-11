PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $11,034.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $11,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,418,297.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $11,286.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $28,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $23,865.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,332.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $18,180.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,282.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 110.55% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

