Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTVLF. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pet Valu in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Stock Performance

About Pet Valu

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTVLF remained flat at $24.65 during trading on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65.

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.