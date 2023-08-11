Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,631,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $5,591,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,845,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

