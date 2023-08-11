P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. P&F Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.52.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. P&F Industries’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Free Report ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

