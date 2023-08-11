Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

