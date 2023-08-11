Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. 8,175,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,364,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

