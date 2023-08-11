PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

