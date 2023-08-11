Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.14

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 123800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.45. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 553,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

