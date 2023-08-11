PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Major Shareholder Sells $232,121.84 in Stock

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 21,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $232,121.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

PHP Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PHP Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,533,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

