PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Major Shareholder Sells $232,121.84 in Stock

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPGet Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 21,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $232,121.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PHP Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,533,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

