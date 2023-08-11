PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Major Shareholder Sells $232,121.84 in Stock

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 21,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $232,121.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance
PHP Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.
PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.
