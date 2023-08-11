Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 94.83% and a negative net margin of 203.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Phunware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 1,876,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,978. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 9.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get Phunware alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Phunware by 4,102.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Phunware by 2,113.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.