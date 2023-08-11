PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) PT Raised to C$9.50

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

