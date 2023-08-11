Piper Sandler Increases Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $46.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 103.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 28.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 462,039 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

