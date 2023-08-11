Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,013,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,132,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,866 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.