Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,458,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112,373. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

