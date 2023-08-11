Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $4.99 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and $77.79 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00017009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,343,894,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,415,865 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars.
