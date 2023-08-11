Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 458,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,589. The company has a market cap of $222.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.