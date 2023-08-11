Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. 203,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

