Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Nicholas Brathwaite Sells 3,516 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

