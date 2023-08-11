PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PWSC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.91.

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,115,882.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,115,882.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after purchasing an additional 711,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PowerSchool by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,619,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 607,248 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 314,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after buying an additional 1,526,052 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

