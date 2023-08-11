PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 529,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,638. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 0.93. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock worth $1,399,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

