PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $25.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PWSC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 529,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,638. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 55.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the second quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 752,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 253.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 230,937 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

