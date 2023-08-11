PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.66. 565,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,888. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

