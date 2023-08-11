Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Stephen C. Cook Sells 4,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM stock remained flat at $34.07 during trading hours on Friday. 221,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

