Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Stephen C. Cook Sells 4,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Shares of PRIM stock remained flat at $34.07 during trading hours on Friday. 221,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.26.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Primoris Services
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRIM
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.