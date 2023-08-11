Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 246,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,738,000 after acquiring an additional 254,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

