ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Announces Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $291.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.33 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

ProAssurance Trading Down 0.5 %

PRA opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

