ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the July 15th total of 467,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 908,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

