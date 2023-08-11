ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 11.75% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

