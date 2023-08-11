Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $85.71 million for the quarter. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 130.74%.

Proterra Trading Down 30.1 %

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08. Proterra has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Get Proterra alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 271.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 450,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 329,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Proterra by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Proterra by 19,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 227.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PTRA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Proterra from $1.80 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTRA

About Proterra

(Get Free Report)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.