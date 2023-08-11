Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the July 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,374.0 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $7.81 on Friday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

